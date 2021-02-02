Cantonment Man Charged With Stabbing Woman To Death In DeFuniak Springs

February 19, 2021

A Cantonment man is accused of stabbing a woman to death in DeFuniak Springs.

Thomas McDonald, 35, is charged with homicide.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said Donald called 911 to report the crime, saying that he had stabbed the woman in the neck and the victim was beyond help.

Deputies responded to McLeod Road around 4:30 p.m. They found the 68-year-old female dead, sitting in a chair with a knife wound to her neck.

McDonald was booked into the Walton County Jail without bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 