Explosion, Fire At Compressed Natural Gas Fueling Station On Pine Forest Road

February 15, 2021

An explosion felt for miles and vehicle fires were reported Sunday afternoon at a compressed natural gas fueling station on Pine Forest Road.

The incident happened about 2:35 p.m. at the Pensacola Energy Natural Gas Fueling (CNG) Station at 6722 Pine Forest Road, across from the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Pine Forest Road and Mobile Highway.

Five ECUA sanitation trucks were destroyed by fire at the fueling station. The natural gas supply was quickly cut off to the fueling station as first responders arrived.

There were no injuries reported.

Bystanders and others were evacuated from the immediate area, and the traffic in the area was shut down. Pine Forest Road was reopened to traffic by 4 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com received reports of people that felt or heard the explosion from as far away as Cantonment and Pace.

The CNG fueling station is operated by Pensacola Energy.

  1. Gary Sapp on February 14th, 2021 11:08 pm

    Thank you to Escambia County Fire Rescue, The Escambia County Sheriff’s Department, and the Florida Highway Patrol for being there and serving our community. What a great place we live in. Thank God no one was injured.

  2. Bronwynn Hollywood on February 14th, 2021 10:41 pm

    Glad to hear there were no injuries. With that being said; ECUA, karma…

  3. Charlie Dillard on February 14th, 2021 8:56 pm

    Thanks for a quick response from the Escambia County Fire Dept. They moved in with a full attack on the fire.
    God bless all the county fireman. You did your job with no hesitation.
    Now maybe the county will see the need for new fire station with a pumper truck and a ladder truck to cover all the homes, businesses and the new apartments in Beulah.
    You have the land in the old flying field and keep the Beulah Fire Station on Nine Mile Road. The county needs both stations.
    People be glad to pay the fire tax.
    Charlie D.

  4. Fossil Fuels Industry on February 14th, 2021 8:27 pm

    Yep. Totally safe. Better than wind or solar.

    Glad no injuries reported.

    Fossil fuels need a phase-out.

  5. Dee on February 14th, 2021 8:17 pm

    Apparently the local schools aren’t doing their jobs bc these comments are almost indiscernible.

  6. Nathan Findley on February 14th, 2021 6:49 pm

    I felt it in Pace wondered what fell went outside and found nothing.

  7. Van on February 14th, 2021 6:25 pm

    Inside of Walmart on hwy 29 when this happened today we heard it as well seemed several shoppers did around us some gasped and were startled by it Glad no one was injured by this Unfortunate for ECUA trucks though

  8. Christina Stone on February 14th, 2021 6:12 pm

    I am thankful we are alive.My sister and i pulled over to call about the fire that we saw the black smoke from so high in the air, when the first explosion went off….It shoke us up badly to saw the least.Thank God no one was hurt…

  9. Tina Henson on February 14th, 2021 5:58 pm

    We live on Fowler Ave. off 9 Mile Rd. at Lowes and felt and heard the percussion. We thought it may have been a car accident at first

  10. Gail M. on February 14th, 2021 5:56 pm

    I heard the explosion and my home in the vicinity of Hwy. 97 and 297A shook.

  11. Sandra Peterson on February 14th, 2021 5:32 pm

    I live on woodbine road I heard the noise thought it was thunder

  12. RT on February 14th, 2021 5:15 pm

    My wife and I were at the Equestrian Center on Mobile Hwy and heard, and felt, the percussion. That must have been a big explosion.

  13. David Spivey on February 14th, 2021 4:55 pm

    i felt the blast from Blue Angel Parkway and Saufley field rd





