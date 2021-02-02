Explosion, Fire At Compressed Natural Gas Fueling Station On Pine Forest Road

An explosion felt for miles and vehicle fires were reported Sunday afternoon at a compressed natural gas fueling station on Pine Forest Road.

The incident happened about 2:35 p.m. at the Pensacola Energy Natural Gas Fueling (CNG) Station at 6722 Pine Forest Road, across from the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Pine Forest Road and Mobile Highway.

Five ECUA sanitation trucks were destroyed by fire at the fueling station. The natural gas supply was quickly cut off to the fueling station as first responders arrived.

There were no injuries reported.

Bystanders and others were evacuated from the immediate area, and the traffic in the area was shut down. Pine Forest Road was reopened to traffic by 4 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com received reports of people that felt or heard the explosion from as far away as Cantonment and Pace.

The CNG fueling station is operated by Pensacola Energy.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge. Top photo from security video at Gary Sapp Automotive.