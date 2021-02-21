Here Are This Week’s Traffic Trouble Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 (Pensacola Bay Bridge) Replacement – The intersection of North 17th Avenue and Bayfront Parkway will remain closed until spring 2021 as construction continues for the new 17th Avenue interchange. The Visitor’s Center remains accessible from 17th Avenue. In addition, the ramp from 17th Avenue to East Gregory Street remains open. Eastbound drivers on Bayfront Parkway should use North 14th Avenue and Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) as a detour route.

Crews continue road widening and drainage improvements. Traffic impacts for the week of Sunday, Feb. 21 include: U. S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) – Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures and shifts, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on U.S. 29, between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road, and on Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 overpass.

Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures and shifts, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on U.S. 29, between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road, and on Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 overpass. North Ninth Avenue (S.R. 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement - Southbound drivers on North Ninth Avenue (State Road 289) will encounter intermittent daytime right lane closures approaching the Carpenters Creek Bridge Tuesday, Feb. 23 through Friday, Feb. 26 as crews relocate utility poles.

Southbound drivers on North Ninth Avenue (State Road 289) will encounter intermittent daytime right lane closures approaching the Carpenters Creek Bridge Tuesday, Feb. 23 through Friday, Feb. 26 as crews relocate utility poles. W. Cervantes Street Underground Utility Operations - Drivers can expect intermittent lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the following days and locations: Tuesday, Feb. 23 and Wednesday, Feb. 24: East and westbound from the intersection of North F Street to the intersection of North H Street. Wednesday, Feb. 24 and Thursday, Feb. 25: Westbound outside travel lane from the intersection of North E Street to the intersection of North G Street. Thursday, Feb. 25 and Friday, Feb. 26: East and westbound from the intersection of North D Street to the intersection of North F Street.

- Drivers can expect intermittent lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the following days and locations:

· East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Safety Project from North Palafox Street to Chemstrand Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent right turn lane closures beginning Monday, Feb. 21.

Motorists will encounter intermittent right turn lane closures beginning Monday, Feb. 21. · S.R. 8 (I-10) Bridge Repair and Rehabilitation over Perdido River Bridge – Motorists will encounter nighttime, periodic lane closures beginning the week of Monday, Feb. 22. A 36-hour lane closure with pacing operations (slow moving) will begin at 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22. Traffic will be temporarily slowed to a safe speed by a pilot vehicle to allow crews to perform construction activities.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive- Early construction activities including utility relocations, clearing, excavation, and drainage improvements have begun. Clearing and excavating of areas for the stormwater ponds are currently underway. There will be no traffic impacts associated with the construction of the ponds, but nearby residents and businesses may experience some noise. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained. Major roadway construction activities are anticipated to begin summer 2021.

Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – For the latest information visit FDOT.gov/PensacolaBay.

– For the latest information visit FDOT.gov/PensacolaBay. U.S. 90 Turn Lane Construction West of Bell Lane in Pace– Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, March 5 as crews construct an east and westbound turn lane for the New Discount Tire Store.

Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, March 5 as crews construct an east and westbound turn lane for the New Discount Tire Store. S.R. 89 North, S.R. 87 North and S.R. 89 Bypass Roadway Maintenance Operations- Drivers may encounter intermittent lane restrictions until Sunday, April 25 as crews perform roadway maintenance activities along the corridors. Off duty law enforcement will be on-site to assist with traffic control.

Pictured: The intersection of Nine Mile and Pine Forest roads as seen on Saturday, February 20. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.