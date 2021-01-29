Woman Injured In Highway 4 Hit And Run Rollover Crash

A woman was injured in a rollover hit and run wreck Thursday morning on Highway 4

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. on West Highway 4 just east of Canoe Creek. The woman’s Ford F150 pickup truck was reported clipped by a vehicle that had passed her, causing her to lose control. The other driver fled the scene.

The 29-year old woman was transported as a trauma alert by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call *FHP (*347) from a cell phone, or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



