Woman Injured In Highway 4 Hit And Run Rollover Crash

January 29, 2021

A woman was injured in a rollover hit and run wreck Thursday morning on Highway 4

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. on West Highway 4 just east of Canoe Creek. The woman’s  Ford F150 pickup truck was reported clipped by a vehicle that had passed her, causing her to lose control. The other driver fled the scene.

The 29-year old woman was transported as a trauma alert by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call *FHP (*347) from a cell phone, or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue  also responded.

Written by William Reynolds 

 