Woman Crashes Into Wooded Area On Velor Road

January 4, 2021

One person was injured in a wreck near Oak Grove Monday afternoon.

An adult female driver lost control on Velor Road about 1.5 miles south of Highway 164 shortly after noon and crashed into a wooded area. The car plowed through a cedar tree and crashed into a pine tree. The car came to rest between three pine trees, make it difficult for the woman to exit the vehicle.

She was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill, McDavid and Century stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

Comments

One Response to “Woman Crashes Into Wooded Area On Velor Road”

  1. September Rain on January 4th, 2021 3:32 pm

    Prayers





