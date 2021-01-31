Sheriff: Two People Shot By Century Correctional Officer At Birthday Party Near Flomaton

Two people were shot at an adult birthday party near Flomaton Saturday night, and the suspect was identified as a correctional officer.

The adult males were shot outside a home on McMurphy Lane off Old Atmore Road, about four miles west of Flomaton.

James Scott Lassiter, age 51 of Flomaton, was arrested in connection with the incident. Lassiter was identified by Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson as a correctional officer at the Century Correctional Institution.

Jackson told NorthEscambia.com shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday that Lassiter had just been taken into custody after he was located by a K-9. The sheriff said a motive for the shooting had not yet been established.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals in critical condition. Their names have not been released.

McMurphy Lane is about two miles north of the Florida-Alabama line.

Lassiter was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.