Sheriff: Alcohol Heavily Involved In Flomaton Double Shooting; Former Correctional Officer’s Bond Set At $1 Million

Bond has been set for a now former Century correctional officer accused of shooting two people at an Alabama birthday party Saturday night.

James Scott Lassiter, age 51 of Flomaton, is charged with two counts of attempted murder. Monday, an Escambia County (AL) judge set his bond at $1 million dollars, and he remained behind bars early Tuesday morning.

“The shooting happened at a birthday party that was being held for one of the victims,” Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson said. “One of the victims had words with Lassiter and it escalated into a fight that later ended up with both victims shot. Alcohol was involved in the disturbance and is believed to have played a large role in the incident.”

The double shooting occurred about 8 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of McMurphy Lane just north of Old Atmore Road. One victim was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola and was transported to D.W. McMillan Hospital in Brewton and then transferred to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola.

Lassiter fled into a wooded area and was tracked for a little over a mile by a K-9 team from the Alabama Department of Corrections.

At the time of the shooting, Lassister was employed as a corrections officer at state prison in Century.

Lassiter was hired as a correctional officer by the Florida Department of Correction (FDC) on October 4, 2019, and assigned to Century Correctional Institution. He resigned from his position effective Sunday, January 21, according to Paul Walker, press secretary for FDC.

“FDC has zero tolerance for staff who act contrary to our values: respect, integrity, courage, selfless service and compassion. Any willful breach of our values or participation in illegal activity by FDC staff will result in disciplinary action up to and including dismissal,” Walker told NorthEscambia.com on Monday.