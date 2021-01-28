Register For Virtual 2021 Panhandle Row Crops Update Series

The annual spring UF/IFAS Extension Panhandle Row Crop meetings are moving to a virtual format for 2021.

To update growers with current research findings and provide pesticide safety CEUs to licensed applicators, the Panhandle Ag Team will offer a four-session virtual series to replace traditional regional meetings this year. Each meeting will be provided at no cost to participants and will have a specific focus: cotton, peanut, soybeans/corn, or precision agriculture.

