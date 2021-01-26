Quintette Road Railroad Crossing To Be Closed Wednesday; Pauline And Chemstrand On Monday
January 26, 2021
The railroad crossing on Quintette Road will be closed beginning Wednesday, and the crossings on Chemstrand Road and on Pauline Street will close next week, according to Escambia County officials.
With no quick detour, the Quintette Road closure will impact a large number of people in both Escambia and Santa Road counties. The closest detour route is using Highway 90 across the Escambia River, about 30 miles from one side of the crossing to the other. Detouring across the river on the Highway 4 bridge through Century is some 60 miles.
CSX is conducting a crosstie replacement, and each crossing will be closed from two to three days. Work may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.
Comments
5 Responses to “Quintette Road Railroad Crossing To Be Closed Wednesday; Pauline And Chemstrand On Monday”
“The signs say Eastbound on Quintette Rd. closed. Does that mean we can cross the railroad tracks going Westbound??”
CSX and the county say the crossing will be closed and motorists should detour.
“What time Wednesday will it be shut down?”
CSX has not provided that info to us or the county. (And it might depend on the rain that’s forecast for tomorrow.)
This is ridiculous they should not be allowed to close this road. This will make it harder for alot of people to have to go around. They should do it on the weekend.