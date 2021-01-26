Quintette Road Railroad Crossing To Be Closed Wednesday; Pauline And Chemstrand On Monday

The railroad crossing on Quintette Road will be closed beginning Wednesday, and the crossings on Chemstrand Road and on Pauline Street will close next week, according to Escambia County officials.

With no quick detour, the Quintette Road closure will impact a large number of people in both Escambia and Santa Road counties. The closest detour route is using Highway 90 across the Escambia River, about 30 miles from one side of the crossing to the other. Detouring across the river on the Highway 4 bridge through Century is some 60 miles.

CSX is conducting a crosstie replacement, and each crossing will be closed from two to three days. Work may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

