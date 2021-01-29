Quintette Road Railroad Crossing Has Reopened; Chemstrand, Pauline Closing Next Week

CSX completed work on their Quintette Road crossing by Thursday night, and the crossing was reopened to traffic, according to Escambia County officials.

The crossings on Chemstrand Road (just south of Old Chemstrand Road) and on Pauline Street will close next week, according to Escambia County officials. The exact dates and times for the closures have not yet been announced.

CSX is conducting a crosstie replacement, and each crossing will be closed from two to three days. Work may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Pictured: Work on the Quintette Road crossing Thursday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.