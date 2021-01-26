Pensacon Rescheduled For Late May, Face Masks Required

Pensacon has rescheduled its 2021 pop culture convention for May 21-23.

Attendees will be required to wear face coverings while on all Pensacon grounds and within all Pensacon venues, outside of designated, distanced eating spaces. Among other precautions, hand-sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the convention, and social distancing policies, including seating/capacity limitations at some venues, will be employed.

For those who have already purchased tickets for the original February dates, tickets have already rolled over to the new dates, and no further action is needed. For those who are unable to attend in May, unused tickets will be rolled over to Pensacon 2022, which is expected to return to the convention’s usual February time frame.

Tickets are available at pensacon.com. Weekend passes, which include admission for all three days of the convention, are $80. Single-day tickets are available at a cost of $35 for Friday, May 21; $45 for Saturday, May 22; and $40 for Sunday, May 23. VIP Experience weekend passes are $155, and include early admission to the Pensacola Bay Center, preferred seating at panel venues, front-of-line privileges for celebrity autographs and photo ops, and exclusive T-shirt, space-available parking and other perks. Additional taxes and fees apply to all tickets.

Pictured: “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank (left), one of the featured celebrity guests for this year’s Pensacon, and CEO Mike Ensley announced the new dates for the pop culture convention. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.