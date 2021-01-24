Pensacola MESS Hall Distributing Science Kits To Schools Thanks To IP Foundation, Ascend Cares

The Pensacola MESS Hall is distributing free Kits for Classrooms to provide elementary teachers with engaging, hands on science lessons for their students, thanks to help from two local organizations.

Two different kits, one focused on the science of light and the other focused on the science of water, target learners in 3rd and 4th grade. Both kits will be provided for free to twenty-five local high need schools thanks to generous support from Ascend Cares Community Impact Grant and International Paper Foundation.

Each kit contains the instructions and materials for fifty or more students to explore and discover. The kits are designed to be used for many years to come.

In a typical year, thousands of young learners would visit the MESS Hall on school field trips, including many who might never have the chance to visit the MESS Hall otherwise. With the loss of field trips from the pandemic, the MESS Hall is eager to inspire curiosity about science by delivering these kits to teachers. As teachers have had to adjust their lessons to accommodate social distancing, providing materials for all students becomes even more important.

Schools interested in receiving one of the limited sponsored kits or purchasing one for their students should contact the MESS Hall at info@pensacolamesshall.org or by calling 877-YES-MESS (937-6377).

Pictured: Volunteers sort materials for Pensacola MESS Hall Kits for Classrooms. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.