No Injuries When Driver Rear-Ends Bus With 20 Students On Board

There were no injuries when an Escambia County school bus with 20 students on board was rear-ended on Davis Highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 26-year old man in a Honda Civic rear-ended the bus on Davis Highway at Airport Boulevard. The school bus was transporting 20 students to Workman Middle School at the time of the collision.

There were no injuries.