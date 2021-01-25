Nine Mile Westbound Traffic Shifting To New Roadway East Of I-10

Nine Mile Road westbound between Klondike Road (near I-10) and Surrey Drive will be shifted to the newly construct westbound roadway this week.

The traffic shift will allow crews to construct the new inside travel lanes, median, and turn lanes, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The work is part of a $46 million effort to widen and improve Nine Mile Road from Beulah Road to Highway 29. An estimated 19,000 drivers travel the roadway daily.

All construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.