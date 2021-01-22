Mega Millions Jackpot Nears $1 Billion For Tonight’s Drawing

January 22, 2021

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is the second largest in the game’s history — closing in on $1 billion.

The jackpot has been rolling since September 18, 2020, resulting in an estimated $970 million jackpot for the Friday, January 22 drawing.

Jackpot prize winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $716.3 million. Jackpot prizes must be claimed within 60 days of the winning jackpot draw to receive the cash option. Winners have 180 days from the applicable drawing to claim their prize.

The drawing is at 10 p.m. CST, but tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m.

