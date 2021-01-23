Long Detour: Quintette Road Railroad Crossing Closed Next Week, South Chipper Road Too

Railroad crossings on Quintette and South Chipper roads will be closed for several days next week.

So far, Escambia County officials have not been told by CSX exactly which days the crossings will be closed during the week of January 25. NorthEscambia.com will let you know the details as soon as CSX passes along the information.

The South Chipper Road closure will impact just a few residents, but the Quintette Road closure will impact a large number of people in both Escambia and Santa Road counties. The closest detour route is using Highway 90 across the Escambia River, about 30 miles from one side of the crossing to the other. Detouring across the river on the Highway 4 bridge through Century is some 60 miles.

CSX is conducting a crosstie replacement, and each crossing will be closed from two to three days.

During the week of February 1, the railroad crossings on Pauline Drive and Chemstrand Road will be closed, along with three private crossings.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.