Four Teens Charged In Fatal Shooting Described As ‘Drug Rip Off’

Four teenagers — ages 14, 15 and two 17-year olds have been charged for the Friday night murder of a 61-year old Escambia County man in what the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office described as a “drug rip off ending in homicide.”

Those charged are:

Javarius Cordell Henderson, 14, capital murder

Jesse L’Amos Snowden, 15, capital murder and attempted homicide

Cedric Antonio Young Jr., 17, capital murder, attempted homicide, escape and resisting without violence

Calvin Barnard Williams, 17, homicide

The shooting occurred Friday night in the 900-block of Massachusetts Avenue.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office found a truck that had crashed into a power pole. Samuel Thomley was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound inside the truck. A second gunshot victim was located and was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Based on their preliminary investigation, ECSO Major Crime Unit onvestigators believe this incident was drug related.

“Sadly, this is another example of the type of drug related violence we battle here in Escambia County. These four arrests were made thanks to the hard work and dedication of the ECSO Investigators, who have spent tireless hours on this case,” said Sheriff Chip Simmons.