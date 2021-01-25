Four Finalists Named For Escambia County Fire Chief As Selection Nears

Four finalists to be the next Escambia County Fire Rescue chief will take part in one-on-one meetings with county officials this week.

The four will meet individually with Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley and the department directors in Public Safety.

“If there is a candidate that really stands out, hopefully it will be a March start date for that person,” county spokesperson Laura Coale said. She said Gilley will make the final decision on a new fire chief, and it will not require the approval of the Escambia County Commission.

The finalists for Escambia Fire Rescue chief are, in alphabetical order:

William Beaty, Jr. has served as the fire chief at the Garden City Fire Department in Kansas since December 2019. He previously worked as the program coordinator at Lincoln Land Community College (Springfield, Illinois) from 2007 to 2019. He also worked with the Springfield (Illinois) Fire Department from 1996, to 2019, leaving as a captain.

Roger Burton served in the Ohio Air National Guard from 2010 until 2020, retiring as installation fire chief.

Clinton Cook e served with the South Monroe County Fire Department in Conroe, Texas, from 2009 to 2020 when he departed as Assistant Fire Chief. On his application he stated he reason for leaving as "agreement between the fire chief and I. Will discuss further in interview".

Christopher Hatch has worked with the NAS Pensacola Fire Department since 1986. He was a supervisory firefighter from 1986 to 2005 and has served as assistant fire chief of operations since 2005. He has also volunteered for Escambia Fire Rescue since 1982, serving in positions ranging from volunteer firefighter to assistant district chief and district chief. He is currently district chief of the Bellview Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and serves as president of the Escambia County Volunteer Firefighters Association.

There were 60 people that applied to be the next fire chief.

The job has been open for well over a year. The county’s last fire chief, Rusty Nail, was hired in April 2018 and submitted his resignation about a year later.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.