Florida Lottery Has Highest Sales Week On Record

January 28, 2021

With over $1.7 billion up for grabs last week in the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings, the Florida Lottery reported record tickets sales of $239.8 million.

That, according to the Florida Lottery, generated an estimated $64.6 million in contributions to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

“We are extremely excited and grateful to our loyal players for this unprecedented sales record,” said Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis. “This record sales week translates into more prizes for players, higher commissions for Lottery retailers, and best of all, more revenues to enhance education in our great state.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

