Florida Gas Prices Up About A Dime In The Past Week

January 25, 2021

Florida gas prices jumped another dime last week, reaching an average price of $2.40 per gallon. Sunday’s state average is up 20 cents from the start of the year, and the highest daily average price since February 2020. Despite the recent hike, Florida drivers are paying seven cents less than this time last year.

The average price per gallon was $2.34 in Escambia County, with lows of $2.29 in Cantonment Sunday night. In Pensacola, a low price of $2.22 was available.

“Gas prices have been dragged higher by crude oil prices which remain at 11-month highs,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “The gas price hike has likely hit its ceiling for now, as oil prices seemed to plateau last week. Despite optimism for the Covid-19 vaccine, crude prices slipped last week due to rising cases of coronavirus in two of the largest fuel consumers in the world: the United States and China.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 