Florida Gas Prices Up About A Dime In The Past Week

Florida gas prices jumped another dime last week, reaching an average price of $2.40 per gallon. Sunday’s state average is up 20 cents from the start of the year, and the highest daily average price since February 2020. Despite the recent hike, Florida drivers are paying seven cents less than this time last year.

The average price per gallon was $2.34 in Escambia County, with lows of $2.29 in Cantonment Sunday night. In Pensacola, a low price of $2.22 was available.

“Gas prices have been dragged higher by crude oil prices which remain at 11-month highs,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “The gas price hike has likely hit its ceiling for now, as oil prices seemed to plateau last week. Despite optimism for the Covid-19 vaccine, crude prices slipped last week due to rising cases of coronavirus in two of the largest fuel consumers in the world: the United States and China.”