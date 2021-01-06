Florida CFO Rallies Support In Pensacola To Limit COVID-19 Business Liability

Tuesday, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis hosted a ‘Rally at the Restaurant’ event at The Fish House in Pensacola to advocate for vital COVID-19 liability protections for Florida businesses.

Joined by state leaders, lawmakers and business owners, CFO Patronis encouraged Floridians to patronize and support local businesses and asked Legislators to work together to pass meaningful liability protections to get Florida’s economy back on its feet. Over the last several months, CFO Patronis has emphasized the need for COVID-19 liability protections for businesses and highlighted his three guiding principles to help shape legislation in the upcoming Legislative Session.

“I was proud to be joined in Pensacola today by local leaders and small business owners to Rally at the Restaurant at The Fish House and fight for vital COVID-19 liability protections for all Pensacola businesses. As a former small business owner myself, I’ve spent most of my life in the restaurant industry and I know how hard it is to make payroll on a good day, much less when hampered by the financial impacts of COVID-19,” Patronis said. “No doubt, unless we take action to protect our small businesses, we’ll see big problems: businesses will close, insurance rates will continue to grow, and critical services will get squeezed. I’m confident that we can pass meaningful liability protections and add Florida to the list of 21 other states that have enacted some sort of liability shields for businesses.”

Members of the local legislative delegation stood in support with Patronis.

Senator Doug Broxson said, “Covid 19 has created enormous pressure on our small businesses and restaurants. For any legal or governmental institution to take advantage of these hardworking individuals during this time is especially egregious. I am thankful that CFO Patronis, a business owner himself, understands these concerns and I stand with him in protecting these restaurants and their employees.”

Representative Michelle Salzman said, “I am proud to stand with CFO Patronis on this critical issue affecting our businesses. If Florida’s business owners are following the proper guidelines they should not have to live in fear of frivolous litigation. By passing these important protections, our business community will be able to reopen and operate in confidence.”

Representative Alex Andrade said, “I appreciate CFO Patronis’ commitment to provide common sense business liability protections. The pandemic has created a tremendous burden on our small business. Knowing that Florida’s elected officials are concerned and working to address inappropriate liability tactics will go a long way in our state’s economic recovery.”