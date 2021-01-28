Five New COVID-19 Deaths, Another 306 Cases Reported In Escambia County





There were five new COVID-19 deaths and 306 additional cases reported Wednesday in Escambia County by the Florida Department of Health.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 29,903 (+306)

Non-Florida residents: 3,121

Recovered: 23,042*

Total deaths: 506 (+5)

Long-term care facility deaths : 218 (+2)

Current hospitalizations: 200 (-10)

Number of tests reported last day: 1,213

Percent positive reported last day: 18.6%

Percent positive reported last week: 17.5%

Escambia County cases by location*:

Pensacola: 22,154 (+231)

Cantonment: 2,715 (+35)

Century: 1,116 (+1)

—-including 774 Century prison inmates

Molino: 401 (+7)

McDavid: 178 (+1)

Bellview: 49 (+1)

Walnut Hill: 47

Perdido Key: 21 (+1)

Gonzalez: 11

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 15,013 (+120)

Non-Florida residents: 188

Total deaths: 209 (+3)

Long-term care facility deaths: 65 (+2)

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 678*

Number of tests reported last day: 327

Percent positive reported last day: 24.0%

Santa Rosa County cases by location*:

Milton: 7,241 (+71)

Navarre: 3,016 (+21)

Gulf Breeze: 2,791 (+17)

Pace: 1,193

Jay: 466 (+8)

Bagdad: 31

Florida cases:

Total cases: 1,676,171

Florida residents: 1,645,507

Deaths: 25,833

Hospitalizations: 71,155*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**On cases by location, the city is based upon zip code and is not always received as part of the initial notification. There may be a delay in reporting locations, and locations will not total the daily case increase as a result.

***The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals. Escambia County is reporting an approximate recovery number defined as the total cases prior to last month, minus deaths. In other words, anyone that tested positive more than a month ago is presumed to have recovered by Escambia County.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.