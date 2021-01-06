Farmers, Forest Landowners Can Now Apply For Hurricane Sally FSA Emergency Assistance

Local Farmers and forest landowners can now apply for additional Hurricane Sally assistance.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services encourages eligible producers to apply for for the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) and Emergency Forest Restoration Program (EFRP). Registration opened Monday and will continue through March 4.

The activation of the ECP and EFRP programs are for those with farmland and private forestland damaged by natural disasters in Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties. This assistance is in addition to FSA disaster loans through the Secretarial designations for Hurricane Sally-impacted producers in Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Holmes, Washington, Calhoun, Gadsden, Jackson, and other contiguous counties. Enrollment for ECP and EFRP will be facilitated by county FSA offices, as with loans and other disaster assistance programs.

“Farmers and producers in the Florida Panhandle have suffered serious natural disasters and setbacks the past few years, including major flooding and up to 100 percent crop losses from Hurricane Sally,” said Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. “With enrollment for additional federal disaster assistance opening today, I encourage all impacted producers to contact their county Farm Service Agency office and apply before the deadline, as they replant and rebuild in 2021.”

USDA has developed a disaster assistance discovery tool specifically targeted to rural and agricultural issues. The tool walks producers through five questions that generate personalized results identifying which USDA disaster assistance programs can help them recover from a natural disaster. USDA also encourages residents and small businesses in impact zones to contact USDA offices which meet their individual needs. Producers can find more information on programs and services at farmers.gov.

Pictured: Hurricane Sally damage in Escambia County. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.