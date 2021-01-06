Escambia Supervisor Of Elections David Stafford Sworn In For Fifth Term

January 6, 2021

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford was sworn in Tuesday for his fifth term.

The Honorable William H. Stafford, Jr. presided over the small ceremony with family members and staff at the Supervisor of Elections office.

Stafford was first elected as  Escambia County supervisor of elections in November 2004. A graduate of the University of Florida, Stafford is a past president of the Florida Supervisors of Elections and the current legislative co-chair of the National Association of Election Officials.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 