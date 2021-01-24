Escambia Sheriff’s Office Molino Precinct To Reopen Next Month

January 24, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will reopen their Molino Precinct next month.

The public will be invited to the opening with Sheriff Chip Simmons on Saturday, February 20 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served.

Following his swearing in on January 5, Simmons told NorthEscambia.com that he would reopen the precincts in Molino and Perdido.

The reopening ceremony for the Perdido Precinct has been set for Saturday, January 6 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. with Simmons. Hamburgers and hot dogs will also be served.

Pictured: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Molino. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 