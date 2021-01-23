Escambia Man Facing 19 Child Porn Charges After FDLE K-9 Sniffs Out Hidden Laptop

An Escambia County man is facing 19 child pornography counts after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement K-9 sniffed out a laptop hidden in an attic.

Jason Paul Cherry, 45, is behind bars after a three month investigation after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigators discovered child pornography on his computer and a past relationship with an underaged victim. The investigation began in November of 2020 and involved involved the assistance of Homeland Security, FBI and FDLE.

On Friday, a search warrant was executed at Cherry’s home. Investigators said Cherry was in possession of digital files that included child sexual abuse material. Other evidence found in the home revealed he was engaging in sexual activity with a female victim, which began when the victim was 14-years old.

FDLE Special Agent Stephanie Cassidy, and her K-9 Maple, located a laptop in the bedroom attic, concealed under insulation. More charges are expected to come after the completion of a forensic examination of the electronic devices.

ECSO’s lead investigator, Jeremy Horn, arrested Cherry on 19 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. Cherry was booked into the Escambia County Jail where he was given no bond.

“This is a disturbing and disgusting act that we cannot, and will not tolerate in our community. I’m proud of the investigative work and time that went into this case, subsequently landing this suspect in the Escambia County Jail,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said.