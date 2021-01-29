Escambia County Has Free Trees Remaining From Arbor Day Event

Escambia County has trees remaining following last weekend’s Arbor Day event, and they are free.

There are about 70 trees in one gallon containers available, including overcup and willow oaks, which will grow into large shade trees.

Interested Escambia County residents can stop by the Escambia County Extension Office at 3740 Stefani Road in Cantonment between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Photo for NorthEsambia.com, click to enlarge.