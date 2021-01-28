Escambia County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Trend Downward

After setting a pandemic record of 291 two weeks ago, current hospitalizations in Escambia County have trended downward.

There were 200 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Escambia County on Wednesday.

“It’s important that we continue to work together to bring these numbers down for our community and for our hospitals,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. “Please be vigilant and take preventive actions, including wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands often. Remember, the City of Pensacola still has an ordinance in place that requires face coverings to be worn while inside businesses within city limits.”

According to Escambia County, there were 16 adult ICU beds available in Escambia County Wednesday night — none at Baptist, six at West Florida and 10 at Sacred Heart.

The numbers in the graph indicate daily hospitalizations in Escambia County and are provided daily by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, Baptist Hospital and West Florida Hospital. The daily numbers are not cumulative.

Data source: Escambia County, City of Pensacola. Graphics: City of Pensacola, Escambia County.