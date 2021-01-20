Escambia County Announces Top Five Teachers Of The Year

The Escambia County School District has named the Top 5 Teachers of the Year.

They are (in alphabetical order):

Rochelle Carmichael — Workman Middle School

Stephanie Connors — Washington High School

Briana McCreary — Montclair Elementary

Heather McWethy — A.K. Suter Elementary

Mercedes Musto — Alternative Education

An overall Teacher of the Year will be announced January 29 during the Golden Apple award ceremony.