Escambia County Announces Top Five Teachers Of The Year
January 20, 2021
The Escambia County School District has named the Top 5 Teachers of the Year.
They are (in alphabetical order):
- Rochelle Carmichael — Workman Middle School
- Stephanie Connors — Washington High School
- Briana McCreary — Montclair Elementary
- Heather McWethy — A.K. Suter Elementary
- Mercedes Musto — Alternative Education
An overall Teacher of the Year will be announced January 29 during the Golden Apple award ceremony.
