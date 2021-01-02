Escambia County (AL) Students Will Return To School On Staggered Schedule

Escambia County (AL) students will return to school next week on a staggered schedule.

The schedule for traditional (on campus) students is as follows:

Students with a last name beginning with A-G will return on Monday, January 4

Students with a last name beginning with H-M will return on Tuesday, January 5.

Students with a last name beginning with N-Z will return on Wednesday, January 6.

The staggered schedule applies to all students in all grades in the Escambia County (AL) School District.

Students at home on staggered days should be engaged through virtual/remote lessons, according to the district.

File photo.