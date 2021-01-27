Ernest Ward Middle Launching After-School Tutoring Program (With Free Snacks)

Ernest Ward Middle School is launching a new after-school tutoring program for students that comes with free snacks.

The middle school in Walnut Hill is offering the program to 80 selected students per week on Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays from 4-5 p.m. The selected students have received a letter indicating the day or days of the week and subject area or areas (math, science, language arts or civics) in which they are eligible for tutoring.

“Ernest Ward Middle School students have been presented with an awesome opportunity,” said Principal Nancy Perry. “Our district is funding a tutoring program at EWMS beginning next week through March 26.”

Parents or guardians must provide transportation home; bus transportation will not be available.

The tutoring sessions will not be for regular homework. They will be true tutoring sessions delivered by teachers based upon student need as indicated by their assessment data, according to the district.

Nutritious snacks will be provided through a USDA program at no charge to students taking part in the tutoring sessions.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.