ECAT Returns To Charging Regular Fares As Of Today

January 25, 2021

Escambia County Area Transit (ECAT) has resumed regular fares as of today and is continuing to require face masks.

Regular fares have been suspended since March 23.

Free face masks have been provided to ECAT riders since June 1 and will continue to be available. Face have been required on ECAT buses since Monday, December 21. If a passenger meets one of the Florida Department of Health requirements that prevents mask wearing, the passenger can notify the bus operator. Social distancing will still be encouraged on all ECAT vehicles.

