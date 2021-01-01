Driver Trapped In Wreckage By Live Power Lines After Cantonment Crash

A driver was trapped in their mangled vehicle by live power lines for nearly half an hour following a wreck in Cantonment early Friday morning.

The driver crashed into a power pole at Highway 29 and Neal Road about 5:25 a.m. Live power lines were downed across the wreckage, preventing firefighters from beginning extrication efforts until Gulf Power could cut off a portion of the power grid. Once power was off, firefighters were forced to cut the victim from their vehicle.

The driver was freed from the wreckage shortly after 6 a.m by Escambia County Fire Rescue units from Cantonment, Ensley and Molino, and a special operations team from Brent and Osceola. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment by Escambia County EMS. An updated on their condition was not available.

About 400 Gulf Power customers initially lost power when Gulf Power remotely cut off the grid in the area, but that number was later narrowed significantly.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.