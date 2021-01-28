Couple Charged With The Death of Their Infant Child

A Pensacola couple has been charged with killing their infant child in 2018.

The infant’s father, 31-year old Quadarris Saulsberry, was charged with homicide and child neglect causing great bodily harm or death. The mother, 24-year old Brianna Scott, was charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm or death.

The incident that led to the death of the child happened December 29, 2018, at Pensacola Village at 500 East Fairfield Drive.

“I am heartbroken over the loss of this child,” Interim Pensacola Police Department Chief Kevin Christman said.

“At the same time I am proud of the way Detectives Lisa Alverson and Keith Tourney relentlessly pursued this case in order to bring justice for this victim,” he said. :The Pensacola Police Department is, and always will be, committed to solving horrible crimes such as this one, no matter how long it takes.”