Couple Charged With The Death of Their Infant Child

January 28, 2021

A Pensacola couple has been charged with killing their infant child in 2018.

The infant’s father, 31-year old Quadarris Saulsberry, was charged with homicide and child neglect causing great bodily harm or death. The mother, 24-year old Brianna Scott, was charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm or death.

The incident that led to the death of the child happened December 29, 2018, at Pensacola Village at 500 East Fairfield Drive.

“I am heartbroken over the loss of this child,”  Interim Pensacola Police Department Chief Kevin Christman said.

“At the same time I am proud of the way Detectives Lisa Alverson and Keith Tourney relentlessly pursued this case in order to bring justice for this victim,” he said. :The Pensacola Police Department is, and always will be, committed to solving horrible crimes such as this one, no matter how long it takes.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 