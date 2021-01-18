College Baseball Returns To Blue Wahoos Stadium On January 30

Blue Wahoos Stadium will host its first baseball games of the new year on Saturday, January 30 as Pensacola State College, nationally-ranked Northwest Florida State College, and Coastal Alabama Community College compete in a three-game day-long tournament.

“This is something special for each program, each team,” Pensacola State coach Brian Lewallyn said. “We’re all happy to be back on the field playing again. We’re so appreciative of this opportunity to play at Blue Wahoos Stadium. I know our players are super excited about it.”

The three-game slate will begin at 11 a.m. with Pensacola State facing Coastal Alabama. Game two will feature Northwest Florida State College against Coastal Alabama. The day of baseball will conclude with Pensacola State taking on Northwest Florida in game three.

Games two and three will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the preceding game. Each game will be seven innings.

Tickets are available now at BlueWahoos.com. General admission tickets are $10 and include admission to all three games. Active duty and veteran military members, seniors (65+), and children (5-12) receive discounted $7 admission. Admission for children under the age of five is free.

Face masks are required at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Guests may remove their face mask when seated to enjoy the games with proper physical distancing from other guests, but masks must remain on when moving about the stadium, when on the concourse, and when entering and exiting the facility.