Chilly And Breezy Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Patchy frost after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.