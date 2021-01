Century Correctional Institution Officer Assaulted By Inmate

A correctional officer in Century was recently assaulted by an inmate.

Inmate Danny Tucker assaulted an officer at Century Correctional Institution by head-butting them, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Medical staff examined the officer and noted injuries.

Tucker, 32, is serving a three-year sentence out of Hillsborough County for aggravated assault with a weapon.