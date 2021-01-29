Cantonment Man Killed In Pensacola Wreck

A Cantonment man was killed in a three vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Pensacola.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 41-year old man was traveling west on Beverly Parkway near Rock Island Place about 4:30 p.m. when his vehicle crossed into path of an oncoming vehicle.

The man was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital were he was pronounced deceased.

The 73-year old driver of the second vehicle and her 14-year old passenger suffered only minor injuries. Her vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by a 51-year old man who also received only minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

File photo.