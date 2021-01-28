Appeals Court Upholds Conviction Of Man That Nearly Bit Off His Cousin’s Nose At Century Gas Station

The First District Court of Appeals on Wednesday unanimously upheld the conviction of a Pensacola man that nearly bit his cousin’s nose off at a Century gas station.

Anthony Darnell Powell, 33, was found guilty of aggravated battery causing bodily harm and carjacking by an Escambia County jury. He was sentenced by Judge Joel Boles to three years in state prison.

On July 27, 2019, Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Marathon gas station on North Century Boulevard at East Highway 4 to find a bloody man with his nose barely hanging on by a piece of skin, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report.

The victim told deputies that he had agreed to drive Powell, his cousin, to Castleberry, Alabama, for $20 in gas money. They stopped in Century for gas, and the victim asked for the cash.

Powell yelled at his cousin and accused him of trying to kill him. The men fought for the car, with Powell biting the victim’s hand and almost biting his nose off. The victim back off, and Powell sped away with the car and his cousin’s cellphone, according to court records.

Powell is scheduled for release from state prison in July 2022.