United Airlines To Offer Nonstop Service To Denver From Pensacola International Airport

United Airlines will soon begin nonstop service between Denver International Airport (DEN) and Pensacola International Airport (PNS).

Flights will be offered on the weekends beginning Feb. 13, 2021 through Feb. 28, 2021. In March, the flights will change to daily service. The flight to Pensacola departs Denver at 9:45 a.m. (Mountain Time) and the returning flight leaves Pensacola at 3:45 p.m. (Central Standard Time). Total flight time is approximately three hours.

“We are proud to have another addition to the services offered from our airport,” Pensacola International Airport Director Matt Coughlin said. “I know United and other airlines see the potential and strength of our community, and it shows as we continue to grow and come back from the setbacks we’ve seen as a result of COVID-19.”

Pensacola International Airport offers service to 13 destinations through six airlines. United Airlines currently provides nonstop flights to Houston and will add flights to Dulles International Airport starting Dec. 17.

The COVID-19 health pandemic has taken a toll on the airport industry across the world. With added safety precautions in place, Pensacola International Airport has seen a steady increase in air traffic. The number of passengers choosing PNS is exceeding national averages by 30%.

“Pensacola International Airport continues to exceed expectations despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am proud to have this incredible economic asset right here in the City of Pensacola,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. “I’m excited to see United Airlines adding nonstop flights between Pensacola and Denver, opening up opportunities for new visitors to come enjoy everything our city has to offer while making it easier for Pensacola locals to travel to new destinations.”

