Two North Escambia Men Arrested After Chase Across Multiple Alabama Counties

Two local men were arrested after a high speed chase across multiple counties in in Alabama.

Alabama State Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Hyundai near the Tuskegee exit on I-85 for a speeding violation.

Troopers said driver Joshua Davon Tyus, age 24 of Century, refused to stop and led them on a chase that led them some 70 miles. He eventually came to a stop at a rest area on I-65 near Greenville in Butler County.

Tyus was charged with reckless driving and attempting to elude and was booked into the jail in Lowndes County, Alabama.

The only passenger in the vehicle — 23-year old Devonche Xiaxian Brown of Molino — was also taken to the Lowndes County Jail to await extradition to Escambia County, Florida, on outstanding felony warrants.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Deposit Police Department assisted Alabama State Troopers in the chase.

Pictured: Suspect Devonche Xiaxian Brown in a 2019 Escambia County, Florida, mugshot. Current mugshots were not available from the jail in Lowndes County, Alabama.