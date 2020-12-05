Two Inmates Stabbed At Century Correctional Institution

Two inmates were stabbed Friday at Century Correctional Institution.

Ambulances were dispatched at 12:25 to the prison on Tedder Road for a stabbing call, according to Escambia County spokesperson Laura Coale. Two patients were transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS and Flomaton Lifeguard ambulance.

“There was an isolated incident involving an inmate-on-inmate assault at Century Correctional Institution. Security staff immediately responded, and the incident was swiftly brought under control,” the Florida Department of Corrections told NorthEscambia.com following the incident.

FDC confirmed that two inmates were injured but did not confirm their identities or the extent of their injuries.

Century Correctional Institution remained under normal operation following the incident.

