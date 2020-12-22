Three Facing Charges After Alabama High Speed Police Chase That Ended With Wreck In Florida

Three people are facing charges after a high speed Alabama police chase ended with a vehicle crash across the state line in Florida last week near Bratt.

The Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office was pursuing the vehicle south on Florida Highway when the driver wrecked, according to Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson. The high speed pursuit started after an Alabama deputy attempted to stop the Hyundai Sonata on Tumbling Lane in the Canoe area.

“The vehicle matched the description of a car that had been used in several burglaries,” Jackson said. “After the deputy activated his lights and sirens, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed in an attempt to escape law enforcement.”

Vehicle driver Angelia White, 18, was charged with receiving stolen property and one count of fleeing and eluding. Arion Williams, 21, was charged with receiving stolen property. Both were booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton with bond set at $100,000 each.

Deontae Hudson, 25, was transported to the Escambia County (FL) Jail on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He is awaiting extradition to Alabama to face additional charges.

Jackson said the charges stemmed from numerous burglaries in Escambia County, Alabama, and more charges are expected as the investigation continued.

The Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office, Atmore Police Department, Poarch Police Department and Alabama State Troopers all assisted in the investigation.

The wreck happened when the driver attempted to turn onto Old Bratt Road while being pursued and lost control. The Hyundai Sonata crossed over the centerline into Florida and hit into a power pole before the vehicle came to rest in a field in Florida. (The first photo below shows the scene just moments after the crash.)

The wreck downed Escambia River Electric Cooperative lines across North Highway 99 in Florida.

The road on which the driver lost control sits on the state line. The westbound lane of the roadway is named Old Bratt Road and is considered to be in Alabama, while the eastbound lane is considered to be in Florida and is named State Line Road.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.