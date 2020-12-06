These Are The Road Construction Slowdowns For The Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – The intersection of North 17th Avenue and Bayfront Parkway will remain closed until spring 2021 as construction continues for the new 17th Avenue interchange. The Visitor’s Center remains accessible from 17th Avenue. In addition, the ramp from 17th Avenue to East Gregory Street remains open. Eastbound drivers on Bayfront Parkway should use North 14th Avenue and Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) as a detour route.

· U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) – Drivers may encounter the following lane closures the week of Sunday, Dec. 6:

o Motorists traveling Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass and U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage, median and pavement operations.

East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Safety Project from North Palafox Street to Chemstrand Road – There will be intermittent daytime westbound right turn lane closures the week of Monday, Dec. 7.

U.S. 98 Temporary Road Closure from Palafox Street, West Garden Street, and East Garden Street – Motorists will encounter a temporary road closure from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 for an event.

U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of Muscogee Road (County Road 184) to Atmore Highway (S.R. 97)- Motorists can expect north and southbound closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7 through Friday, Dec. 11 as crews lay the final layer of asphalt.

Santa Rosa County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – For the latest information visit FDOT.gov/PensacolaBay.

S.R. 87 Resurfacing from Clear Creek to S.R. 4 - Drivers can expect intermittent daytime lane closures along the 14-mile corridor through fall 2020 as crews perform paving operations.

S.R. 87 City of Milton Christmas Parade – Motorists will encounter minor traffic delays and temporary closures from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 for the annual Christmas parade. Local law enforcement will be on site to assist with traffic control.

S.R. 4 and S.R. 89 Town of Jay Christmas Parade – Motorists will encounter minor traffic delays and temporary closures from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 for the annual Christmas parade. Local law enforcement will be on site to assist with traffic control.

I-10 Emergency Improvements at Avalon Boulevard (S.R. 281/ Exit 22)- Monday, Dec. 7 through Friday, Dec. 11, motorists will encounter nighttime shoulder closures and traffic shifts on the eastbound I-10 exit ramp as crews construct improvements to accommodate additional traffic due to the closure of Pensacola Bay Bridge. Alternating and intermittent lane restrictions will take place on Avalon Boulevard at the I-10 intersection from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. as crews perform widening and turn lane extensions.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.