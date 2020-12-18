Sunny Friday; Rain Chance By Saturday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. East wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.