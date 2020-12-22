Update: Water Service Restored For Central Water Works Customers

December 22, 2020

UPDATE; Water service has been restored for Central Water Works Customers East of Highway 29. The water service was temporarily cut so the utility could make repairs.

The utility said a boil water notice is not necessary because pressure did not fall below acceptable limits.

The area included Mystics Springs Road, Railroad Street, Worley Road, Milstead Road, Main Street, Post Office Street and Gunner Road.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 