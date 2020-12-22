Update: Water Service Restored For Central Water Works Customers

UPDATE; Water service has been restored for Central Water Works Customers East of Highway 29. The water service was temporarily cut so the utility could make repairs.

The utility said a boil water notice is not necessary because pressure did not fall below acceptable limits.

The area included Mystics Springs Road, Railroad Street, Worley Road, Milstead Road, Main Street, Post Office Street and Gunner Road.