Shop With A Cop Makes Christmas A Little Brighter For Local Kids

Christmas was a little brighter this year for 38 children across Escambia County, thanks to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office’s Shop with a Cop.

Shop with a Cop looked a little different in 2020. Ordinarily, the children go shopping with the deputies. This year, each child submitted a wish list, and a deputy shopped for them. Their gifts were wrapped and placed in a winter wonderland. The children rode with their deputies to the ECSO where they met Rudolph, the Grinch, the Escambia County Mounted Posse and received their gifts.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.