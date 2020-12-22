Sacred Heart Administers First COVID-19 Vaccinations To Frontline Workers

December 22, 2020

Ascension Sacred Heart began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to its frontline caregivers on Monday.

Among the first recipients was Dr. Mark Grise (pictured above), an Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart cardiologist.

Dawn Rudolph, president of Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, said: “Caregivers continue to lead by example, and I encourage everyone in the communities we serve to get vaccinated when it’s made available to them, It’s important that we do everything possible to demonstrate that the approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and work to ensure all people ultimately have access to them.”

In accordance with federal, state and local guidance, frontline caregivers are among the first groups eligible to receive the vaccines.

The vaccinations are not yet available to the general public.

