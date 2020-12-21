RV Park Proposed For 25 Acres Adjacent To Lake Stone In Century

A recreational vehicle park has been proposed for a 25 acre parcel directly adjacent to Lake Stone in Century.

Cheryl Nelson of Cantonment has submitted a pre-application for the RV park to the Escambia County Development Review Committee. According to Escambia County Property Appraiser records, the parcel belongs to Adam C. Chenevet of Baytown, Texas.

According to the application, the development would use a portable building for a welcome center, and a shower and restroom facility would be constructed. Sewer, power and water would be installed at each RV site. The property is bordered by West Highway 4 to the north, Lake Stone Road to the west and the parking lot at the Lake Stone boat ramp to the south.

Nelson proposes to build the RV park in two phases, and has provided options. Once would have access to the park from West Highway 4; the other would provide an entrance from Lake Stone Road. There is no right-of-way on Lake Stone Road, so approval of the State of Florida would be required to use Lake Stone Road as an entrance.

Lake Stone is owned by the State of Florida and managed by Escambia County. The property is located outside the Century town limits.

Pictured: An RV Park is planned for thIS 25 acre parcel adjacent to Lake Stone. Pictured below: Hand drawn plans submitted to the Escambia County Development Review Committee. Pictured bottom: The property as seen from the Lake Stone boat ramp parking lot. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.