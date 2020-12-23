Pace Man Charged With Raping 15-Year Old At Party Near Jay

A Pace teen has been charged with raping a teen girl last year at a party near Jay. The arrest came after a DNA evidence match by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Seth Tyler McDonald, 19, has been charged with first degree sexual assault of a victim between 12 and 18 years old.

In September 2019, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a sexual assault case at the Santa Rosa Medical Center in Milton. The 15-year old female told deputies that she had attended a party in the 6300 block of Old Pollard Road north of Jay. She told deputies she had been drinking vodka and beer, according to an arrest report.

The girl told deputies that she blacked out and later found that her shorts were on backward and her underwear was missing, the report states.

A witness claimed they saw McDonald carrying her out of the woods.

DNA samples were obtained from the victim in September 2019. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office was able to obtain DNA from McDonald in September 2020, with a match to the crime returned this month from FDLE, according to the report.